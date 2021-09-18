CVI Holdings LLC Invests $1.45 Million in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.75% of EJF Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $967,000.

NASDAQ EJFA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,798. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.67.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

