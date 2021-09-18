CVI Holdings LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 56,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 0.11% of Valneva as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Valneva in a report on Monday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ VALN traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.83. Valneva SE has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $59.15.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valneva SE will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

