CVI Holdings LLC Invests $2.01 Million in Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units (NASDAQ:GPCOU)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units (NASDAQ:GPCOU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

GPCOU stock remained flat at $$10.45 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,859. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25. Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

About Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

