CVI Holdings LLC Invests $2.04 Million in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:LAAAU)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:LAAAU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.

NASDAQ:LAAAU traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.10. 2,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,111. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.07.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit Profile

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

