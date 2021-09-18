CVI Holdings LLC Invests $2.18 Million in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.22% of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter worth about $388,000.

Get SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I alerts:

Shares of SBEA stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.75. 425,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,630. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.69.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.