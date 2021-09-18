CVI Holdings LLC Invests $2.91 Million in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.80% of COVA Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $8,967,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,560,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the second quarter worth $965,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the second quarter worth $119,000. 45.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get COVA Acquisition alerts:

COVA Acquisition stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 19,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,385. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.