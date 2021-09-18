CVI Holdings LLC Invests $2 Million in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKYAU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the second quarter worth $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the second quarter worth $206,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,000,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,750,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,500,000.

SKYAU traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. 22,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,156. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

