CVI Holdings LLC Invests $3.40 Million in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 3.49% of RXR Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRA remained flat at $$9.78 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

