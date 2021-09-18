CVI Holdings LLC Invests $4.89 Million in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 2.20% of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities stock remained flat at $$9.80 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,929. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73.

About Lead Edge Growth Opportunities

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

