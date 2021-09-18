CVI Holdings LLC Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RAMMU. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $503,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000.

Shares of Aries I Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,739. Aries I Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

