CVI Holdings LLC Makes New $2.44 Million Investment in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:BSGAU)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:BSGAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSGAU remained flat at $$10.23 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,246. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11.

