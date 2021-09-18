CVI Holdings LLC Makes New $2.93 Million Investment in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 0.70% of Forum Merger IV as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of FMIV remained flat at $$9.76 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,897. Forum Merger IV Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Get Forum Merger IV alerts:

Forum Merger IV Company Profile

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.