CVI Holdings LLC Makes New $3.47 Million Investment in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 340,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,000.

Separately, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter worth about $517,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS NLITU remained flat at $$10.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $10.76.

