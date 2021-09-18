CVI Holdings LLC Makes New $3.47 Million Investment in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU)

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2021

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 340,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,000.

Separately, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter worth about $517,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS NLITU remained flat at $$10.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $10.76.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLITU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU)

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.