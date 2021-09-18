CVI Holdings LLC Makes New $3.87 Million Investment in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 1.67% of CareMax as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareMax in the second quarter worth about $625,718,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of CMAX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.46. 3,900,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,742. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CareMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

