CVI Holdings LLC Makes New $5 Million Investment in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 3.46% of Independence as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of ACQR remained flat at $$9.75 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,307. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

