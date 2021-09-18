CVI Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Cartesian Growth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLBL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.75. 19,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,778. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

