CVI Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 4.58% of TB SA Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TBSA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.69. 2,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,064. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.64.

About TB SA Acquisition

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for TB SA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TB SA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.