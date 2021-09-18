CVI Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 1.75% of TPG Pace Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Solutions during the second quarter valued at $996,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPGS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.00. 1,936,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,295. TPG Pace Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97.

TPG Pace Solutions (NYSE:TPGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

TPG Pace Solutions Profile

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

