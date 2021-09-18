CVI Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 163,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTAQU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth about $502,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth about $508,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth about $976,000.

Shares of ZTAQU remained flat at $$9.92 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,575. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.03. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

In other news, Director Paul J. Evanson bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $505,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

