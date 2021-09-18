CVI Holdings LLC Purchases New Holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 1.26% of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of CFFE remained flat at $$9.89 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,609. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $11.39.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

