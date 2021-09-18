CVI Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 7.39% of First Reserve Sustainable Growth as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.80. 32,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,500. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

