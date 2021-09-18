CVI Holdings LLC Purchases New Shares in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.78% of FTAC Athena Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAC Athena Acquisition alerts:

FTAA remained flat at $$9.88 on Friday. 6,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,190. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.