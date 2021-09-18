CVI Holdings LLC Purchases New Shares in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 2.70% of Kismet Acquisition Two as of its most recent SEC filing.

KAII remained flat at $$9.77 on Friday. 68 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,989. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

About Kismet Acquisition Two

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

