CVI Holdings LLC Purchases New Stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the second quarter worth $199,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the second quarter worth $995,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the second quarter worth $995,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITTU remained flat at $$10.03 on Friday. 60 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,928. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.97.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.