CVI Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 400,000 Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 1.04% of Big Sky Growth Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

BSKY stock remained flat at $$9.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76.

Big Sky Growth Partners Company Profile

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is based in Seattle, Washington.

