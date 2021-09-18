CVI Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 450,000 Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.73% of Newbury Street Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Newbury Street Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.70. 2,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,514. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $9.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65.

Newbury Street Acquisition Profile

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

