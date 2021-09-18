CVI Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 500,000 Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 1.26% of Foresight Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORE. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

FORE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. 10,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,349. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

