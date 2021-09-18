CVI Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 72,031 The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 72,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the first quarter worth $362,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the first quarter worth $369,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the first quarter worth $102,000. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Vertical Research cut shares of The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Lion Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Shares of LEV traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.09. 6,080,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,005. The Lion Electric Company has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $35.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

