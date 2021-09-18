CVI Holdings LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 2.07% of Venus Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ VENA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. 4,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,381. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.97. Venus Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

