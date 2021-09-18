CVI Holdings LLC Takes $1.95 Million Position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Landcadia Holdings IV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter valued at $977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings IV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,486. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.72.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

