CVI Holdings LLC Takes $2.91 Million Position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 3.58% of L Catterton Asia Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

LCAA traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,985. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.70. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

About L Catterton Asia Acquisition

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

