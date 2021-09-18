CVI Holdings LLC Takes $4.82 Million Position in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGM)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 1.26% of Priveterra Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $677,000. Institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Priveterra Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. 2,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

