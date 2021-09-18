CVI Holdings LLC Takes Position in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 1.18% of Levere as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of LVRA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. 6,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,686. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70. Levere Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Levere Company Profile

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

