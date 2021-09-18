CVI Holdings LLC Takes Position in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 153,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 0.21% of MSD Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSD Acquisition during the second quarter worth $6,632,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSDA remained flat at $$9.82 during trading hours on Friday. 15 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,244. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

