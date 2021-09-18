CVI Holdings LLC Takes Position in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 0.81% of SportsTek Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the second quarter worth $149,000. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPTK stock remained flat at $$9.71 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,383. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

