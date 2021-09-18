CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 1,366 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $123.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.46. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

