CWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,840 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 5.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,128 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,579 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 4.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEM. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

In other Select Medical news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $362,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $869,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEM opened at $35.02 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.28.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

