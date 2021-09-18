CWM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 23,640 Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Owens & Minor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 39,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $193,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $442,360.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,572 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,296.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,482 shares of company stock worth $5,128,885. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.09.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.22.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

