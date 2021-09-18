CWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,617 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,203 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Franklin Resources by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,421 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,730 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 158,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,770 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BEN opened at $31.33 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 460,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

