CWV Chain Hits Market Cap of $8.63 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, CWV Chain has traded 38.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $8.63 million and $7,351.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00072483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00121955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.00174592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,439.20 or 0.07129325 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,150.74 or 0.99814658 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $411.46 or 0.00852939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002627 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

