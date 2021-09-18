CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.62

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.62 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 15.50 ($0.20). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20), with a volume of 150,992 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £33.00 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.13.

CyanConnode Company Profile (LON:CYAN)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Finland, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT.

