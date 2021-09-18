CyberMiles (CMT) Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last Week

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 18th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $10.13 million and $659,104.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00050801 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.92 or 0.00375429 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,447.47 or 0.99981829 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00080603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008317 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00067530 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

