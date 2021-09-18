CYCLUB Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.71 Million (CYCLUB)

CYCLUB (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. CYCLUB has a total market capitalization of $15.71 million and approximately $337,863.00 worth of CYCLUB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CYCLUB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CYCLUB has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00072483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00121955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.00174592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,439.20 or 0.07129325 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,150.74 or 0.99814658 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.46 or 0.00852939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002627 BTC.

CYCLUB’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. CYCLUB’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLUB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CYCLUB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CYCLUB using one of the exchanges listed above.

