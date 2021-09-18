Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

CYRBY stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.67. 572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $6.38.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

