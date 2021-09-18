D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHI. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 17.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 48,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 170,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 22.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 19,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $90.80 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.87.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

