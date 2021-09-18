Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,594 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 35.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 303.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dada Nexus stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. Dada Nexus Limited has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $61.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. lifted their price target on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

