DAEX (DAX) Achieves Market Cap of $3.63 Million

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One DAEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and $31,831.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00058627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00131422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

DAEX Coin Profile

DAX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

