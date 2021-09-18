Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Up 69.7% in August

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,800 shares, an increase of 69.7% from the August 15th total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of DSNKY opened at $25.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.50. Daiichi Sankyo has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $38.00.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. Its products include drugs for the field of oncology such as Trastuzumab deruxtecan, Anti-HER3-ADC, Quizartinib, Milademetan, Valemetostat, Pexidartinib, Edoxaban, Prasugel, and Microgabalin. The company was founded on September 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

