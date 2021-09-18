Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Up 69.7% in August

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,800 shares, an increase of 69.7% from the August 15th total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of DSNKY opened at $25.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.50. Daiichi Sankyo has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $38.00.
About Daiichi Sankyo
