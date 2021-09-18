Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKILY shares. downgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.
Shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01. The stock has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 0.89. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $27.32.
Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.
