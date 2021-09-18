Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKILY shares. downgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01. The stock has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 0.89. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $27.32.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 12.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

