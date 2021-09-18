Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Down 35.3% in August

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the August 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DWAHY opened at $35.25 on Friday. Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.51.

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of construction and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Single-family Houses segment sells single-family residences including house and lot packages.

